The NFL informed Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder on Tuesday that they will be taking over the investigation into the team's alleged culture of sexual harassment. According to a report from Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, commissioner Roger Goodell spoke with Snyder and was receptive to the idea regarding the investigation.

During Tuesday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," Samson weighed in on the situation and said that the NFL is taking over the investigation so that Snyder doesn't have to sell the franchise.

"The reason why the NFL is taking over is they don't want to force Daniel Snyder to sell," Samson said. "There is a concern right now during the era of COVID-19 that teams will continue to not go for what they're valued at."

Samson added that MLB's New York Mets are an example of why the NFL likely doesn't want a team to be sold right now. The Mets were valued at $2.6 billion before the pandemic-shortened MLB season began. Now, it's likely they will be sold, but not for that price tag.

"We're seeing that with the Mets... Steve Cohen offered $2.6 billion and now is offering $2.35 billion," Samson said. "NFL does not want to see any teams trade right now at numbers below the increased asset evaluation that the NFL has been enjoying."

Snyder originally had hired Beth Wilkinson of District of Columbia law firm Wilkinson Walsh LLP to conduct the investigation regarding the team's alleged sexual harassment. Wilkinson will continue to oversee the investigation, but will now report her findings to Goodell.