Ladies and gentlemen, the 2021 NFL schedule is officially here. With the draft in the books and most rosters all but locked and loaded for the fall, we can finally turn our eyes toward the season. The NFC West, in particular, promises plenty of intrigue this year, with the Rams loading up around Matthew Stafford, the Cardinals entering a critical year under Kliff Kingsbury and the Seahawks looking to lean on Russell Wilson once again. The 49ers, meanwhile, might have the biggest spotlight of them all after adding Trey Lance as their new face of the franchise. Here's a full rundown of their 17-game schedule, including key matchups and a season prediction:

2021 49ers schedule

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) Network 1 at Lions Sept. 12 1 p.m. Fox 2 at Eagles Sept. 19 1 p.m. Fox 3 vs. Packers Sept. 26 8:20 p.m. NBC 4 vs. Seahawks Oct. 3 4:05 p.m. Fox 5 at Cardinals Oct. 10 4:25 p.m. Fox 6 BYE 7 vs. Colts Oct. 24 8:20 p.m. NBC 8 at Bears Oct. 31 1 p.m. Fox 9 vs. Cardinals Nov. 7 4:25 p.m. Fox 10 vs. Rams Nov. 15 8:15 p.m. ESPN 11 at Jaguars Nov. 21 1 p.m. Fox 12 vs. Vikings Nov. 28 4:25 p.m. Fox 13 at Seahawks Dec. 5 8:20 p.m. NBC 14 at Bengals Dec. 12 1 p.m. CBS 15 vs. Falcons Dec. 19 4:05 p.m. CBS 16 at Titans Dec. 23 8:20 p.m. NFL Network 17 vs. Texans Jan. 2 4:05 p.m. CBS 18 at Rams Jan. 9 4:25 p.m. Fox

49ers key games

Week 10 vs. Rams: The Niners aren't the only team with a recent Super Bowl and new QB on their resume. Los Angeles could prove to be San Francisco's chief competition atop the West. Taking care of business at home will be crucial.

Division games are always of the utmost importance, but let's say Lance is in there under center. Can he live up to the hype against Russell Wilson on the road? Kyle Shanahan may need to get especially creative here.

If Aaron Rodgers is still in Green Bay, this obviously offers a lot more juice. Shanahan has actually had the Packers' number at times, and this one could have major playoff implications in the NFC.

49ers toughest matchup

Week: 10 | Date: Nov. 15 | Time: 8:15 p.m.

Opponent: Los Angeles Rams

Both Shanahan and Sean McVay have advanced to the Super Bowl in recent years. This season really feels as if it may come down to which coach better maximizes his talent in the West. Either way, going to L.A. to face a restocked Rams offense, headlined by a rejuvenated Matthew Stafford, won't be an easy task. San Francisco will have to bring its "A" game for such matchups.

49ers projected win total

2021 record prediction: 12-5

If it sounds like we're bullish on the 49ers, that's because we are. San Francisco was absolutely ravaged by injury in 2020 and still finished just two games below .500. We also think Lance's addition at QB can't be overstated. Yes, he'll inevitably have growing pains, but there is no better fit for him than in the comfy confines of Kyle Shanahan's offense. Plug his dual-threat ability into an already playoff-caliber roster, and you're talking about a reasonable path back to the playoffs.