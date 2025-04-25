The 2024 season did not go as planned for their San Francisco 49ers. Expected to contend for the Super Bowl, they were ravaged by injuries right from the start of the season, and they instead went from first to worst in the NFC West and saw their record plummet from 12-5 in 2023 to just 6-11 this past season.

The injuries seemingly hit everywhere, especially on offense. Christian McCaffrey appeared in just four games. Brandon Aiyuk lasted only seven before tearing his ACL. Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Jauan Jennings, Trent Williams ... you name the star or starter-level contributor, and he probably missed some time at one point or another.

It wasn't much better on defense. Fred Warner lasted the whole year but Nick Bosa, Javon Hargrave, Kevin Givens, Talanoa Hufanga, Deommodore Lenoir, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and more all had to sit games with injuries, while Dre Greenlaw only made it back for two games after his Achilles tear. De'Vondre Campbell was suspended by the team toward the end of the year. They were even devastated by tragedy, as Charvarius Ward had to miss several games mourning the death of a child.

The offseason has brought about a ton of change. Gone is Samuel, one of the offense's foundational players in recent seasons, shipped out to Washington for draft pick compensation. Guard Aaron Banks left in free agency, as did defensive starters Hargrave, Hufanga, Ward and Greenlaw. The Niners also brought back Robert Saleh as their new defensive coordinator. And they're eventually going to have to figure out the contract situations of both Brock Purdy and George Kittle.

In other words, there are a whole lot of moving parts around here, and there's a lot at stake this week. Let's take a look at what's on San Francisco's plate heading into the draft.

The 2025 NFL Draft continues Friday night with Rounds 2 and 3. Join us for live 2025 NFL Draft analysis from CBS Sports and an updating NFL Draft tracker. Also check out Pete Prisco's NFL Draft grades for every first-round pick and subscribe to the "With the First Pick" podcast for nightly recaps, winners and losers and more from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

2025 NFL mock draft for Day 2: Shedeur Sanders, Jalen Milroe taken in Round 2; WRs fly off board in Round 3 Chris Trapasso

San Francisco 49ers team needs

San Francisco 49ers 2025 draft picks

Overall selections: 10