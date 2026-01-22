After having another promising season derailed by injury, the San Francisco 49ers will evaluate everything this offseason, including looking into whether or not excessive exposure to electromotive force (EMF) is contributing to the team's alarming injury rate.

Specifically, 49ers general manager John Lynch said the team will investigate a viral conspiracy theory that the electrical substation near their training facility and Levi's Stadium is having an impact on the team's injuries. The substation (which is operated by Silicon Valley Power) expanded in 2014 with the opening of Levi's Stadium.

The theory was mentioned by receiver Kendrick Bourne after tight end George Kittle tore his right Achilles during the 49ers' wild card playoff win over the Philadelphia Eagles. And while the theory has been debunked by scientists and other medial professionals, the 49ers aren't taking anything to chance.

"We've been reaching out to anyone and everyone to see, does a study exist other than a guy sticking an apparatus underneath the fence and coming up with a number that I have no idea what that means? That's what we know exists," 49ers general manager John Lynch said, via ESPN. "We've heard that debunked. ... The health and safety of our players is of the utmost priority. We pore into it. Our ownership, Jed [York] is tremendous in terms of resources and we'll always be cognizant of things. I know that a lot of games have been won at this facility since it opened, but yeah, we aren't going to turn a blind eye."

Given their injury numbers in recent years, it's easy to see why the 49ers will at least do their due diligence to look into this theory. This season, the 49ers dealt with significant injuries to several key players, including Kittle, pass rusher Nick Bosa (torn ACL), linebacker Fred Warner (fractured and dislocated ankle), quarterback Brock Purdy (turf toe) and rookie pass rusher Mykel Williams (torn ACL).

Despite those and other injuries, the 49ers went 12-5 during the regular season while playing in the NFL's toughest division. But if the 49ers want to win their first Super Bowl since 1994, they're going to have to find a way to get more of their players to the finish line.

With that in mind, Lynch said the 49ers will look over their entire process this offseason in an effort to have a healthier team moving forward.

"The fact of the matter is injuries are a part of this game," Lynch said. "What we strive to do is never to eliminate injuries, but to mitigate injuries. And I think we have a lot of good processes. We'll challenge them all. And that process has begun. It never frankly stopped. But yes, we'll look at everything and we'll examine everything."