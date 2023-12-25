Who's Playing

Baltimore Ravens @ San Francisco 49ers

Current Records: Baltimore 11-3, San Francisco 11-3

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The San Francisco 49ers will be home for the holidays to greet the Baltimore Ravens at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday at Levi's Stadium. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as the 49ers come in on six and the Ravens on four.

San Francisco scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Sunday. The stars were shining brightly for them in a 45-29 win over the Cardinals. San Francisco pushed the score to 35-16 by the end of the third, a deficit Arizona cut but never quite recovered from.

The 49ers can attribute much of their success to Brock Purdy, who threw for 242 yards and four touchdowns, and Christian McCaffrey, who gained 187 total yards and three touchdowns. Purdy has been a model of consistency, as he's now posted a passer rating of 120 or better in the last three games he's played. Deebo Samuel was another key contributor, picking up 48 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the Ravens didn't have too much trouble with the Jaguars on the road on Sunday as they won 23-7.

Lamar Jackson was the offensive standout of the match as he rushed for 97 yards on only 12 carries, and also threw for 171 yards and a touchdown.

San Francisco's victory was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 11-3. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 38.0 points per game. As for Baltimore, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 11-3 record this season.

We should be in store for an exciting game Monday as the 49ers and the Ravens have no problem gaining yardage. The 49ers have been on an offensive roll this season, having averaged 402.6 total yards per game (they're ranked second in total yards per game overall). However, it's not like the Ravens (currently ranked fifth in total yards per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 374.1 total yards per game. With a pair of commanding offenses duking it out, the defenses are going to have their work cut out for them.

Going forward, the 49ers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. This contest will be their 15th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 8-6 against the spread).

Odds

San Francisco is a 5-point favorite against Baltimore, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 47 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Francisco and Baltimore both have 1 win in their last 2 games.