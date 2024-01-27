Who's Playing

Detroit Lions @ San Francisco 49ers

Regular Season Records: Detroit 12-5, San Francisco 12-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California TV: FOX

What to Know

The Lions have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. On Sunday, they will fight it out against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC playoff matchup at 6:30 p.m. ET at Levi's Stadium. The stakes are high as the two teams are all in, both fighting to extend their postseason success.

Last Sunday, Detroit's game was all tied up 10-10 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They walked away with a 31-23 victory over the Buccaneers.

The Lions can attribute much of their success to Jahmyr Gibbs, who gained 114 total yards and a touchdown, and Jared Goff, who threw for 287 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, San Francisco gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Saturday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 24-21 win over the Packers. The overall outcome was as expected, but Green Bay made it much more of a match than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Christian McCaffrey was the offensive standout of the contest as he rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns. The 49ers also relied on Jake Moody, whose 52-yard boot in the fourth quarter wound up being the difference in the game.

The 49ers were down by four with only six minutes and 18 seconds left when they drove 69 yards for the winning score. McCaffrey punched in the touchdown from 6 yards out.

Detroit pushed their record up to 12-5 with that win, which was their fourth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 31.8 points per game. As for San Francisco, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last ten matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-5 record this season.

The Lions are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep the Lions in mind: they have a solid 13-6 record against the spread this season.

Odds

San Francisco is a solid 7-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 51.5 points.

Series History

San Francisco has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Detroit.