Who's Playing

Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers

Current Records: Los Angeles 9-7, San Francisco 12-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The 49ers are 9-1 against the Rams since October of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The San Francisco 49ers will be playing at home against the Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 p.m. ET at Levi's Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Sunday, the 49ers strolled past the Commanders with points to spare, taking the game 27-10.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the 49ers to victory, but perhaps none more so than Brock Purdy, who threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns while completing 78.6% of his passes. Another player making a difference was Brandon Aiyuk, who picked up 114 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 8 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Sunday. They slipped by the Giants 26-25.

Kyren Williams was the offensive standout of the matchup as he rushed for 87 yards and three touchdowns. Those three rushing touchdowns set a new season-high mark for him. Matthew Stafford was another key player, having thrown for 317 yards and onetouchdown.

The Rams' defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB six times. The heavy lifting was done by Aaron Donald and Kobie Turner who racked up 4.5 sacks between them.

San Francisco's victory was their fifth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 12-4. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 35.8 points per game. As for Los Angeles, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a massive bump to their 9-7 record this season.

We should be in store for an exciting game Sunday as the 49ers and the Rams have no problem gaining yardage. The 49ers have been on an offensive roll this season, having averaged 404.6 total yards per game (they're ranked second in total yards per game overall). However, it's not like the Rams struggle in that department as they've been averaging 365.6 total yards per game. With a pair of commanding offenses duking it out, the defenses are going to have their work cut out for them.

Looking forward, the 49ers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This contest will be their 17th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 9-7 against the spread).

Odds

San Francisco is a 3.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 42.5 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Francisco has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.