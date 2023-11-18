Who's Playing

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ San Francisco 49ers

Current Records: Tampa Bay 4-5, San Francisco 6-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The San Francisco 49ers will be playing in front of their home fans against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

San Francisco put the finishing touches on their fourth blowout victory of the season on Sunday. They took their matchup on the road with ease, bagging a 34-3 win over the Jaguars. The oddsmakers were on San Francisco's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Brock Purdy was the offensive standout of the match as he threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns while completing 73.1% of his passes. The team also got some help courtesy of George Kittle, who picked up 116 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The 49ers have used their receiving core heavily this season, as 56% of their passes have been to wide receivers this season. The team tried something a little different on Sunday though, as only 39.1% of the QB's passes went to receivers. Given they posted a stellar 7.3 yards per play, don't be surprised to see the 49ers do the same thing in the future.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay's four-game losing streak finally came to an end on Sunday. They strolled past the Titans with points to spare, taking the game 20-6.

The Buccaneers got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Mike Evans out in front who picked up 143 receiving yards and a touchdown. Another player making a difference was Baker Mayfield, who threw for 278 yards and two touchdowns.

San Francisco's win bumped their record up to 6-3. As for Tampa Bay, their win bumped their record up to 4-5.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Sunday's contest: The 49ers have been on an offensive roll this season, having averaged 383.3 total yards per game (they're ranked third in total yards per game overall). It's a different story for the Buccaneers , though, as they've been averaging only 306.7 per game. Will the 49ers be able to march up the field at their leisure again, or will the Buccaneers flip the script? Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Everything came up roses for San Francisco against Tampa Bay in their previous matchup back in December of 2022 as the team secured a 35-7 win. Do the 49ers have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Buccaneers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

San Francisco is a big 11.5-point favorite against Tampa Bay, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 41.5 points.

Series History

San Francisco and Tampa Bay both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.