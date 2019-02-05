San Francisco mayor comes out against Raiders playing at Oracle Park: 'Raiders should play in Oakland'

The Oakland Raiders will move to Las Vegas in time for the 2020 season, but after their lease expired at the Coliseum in Oakland, California, they're lacking a home for the 2019 season. Before they can enjoy their shiny new stadium in Vegas, they'll have to survive a season that's already a logistical nightmare.

As CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported this week, the assumption is that the Raiders will play somewhere in the Bay Area -- either the Coliseum, Oracle Park, or Levi's Stadium -- but all three options have their complications. The Raiders probably don't want to remain at the Coliseum in Oakland in the aftermath of the lawsuit the city filed against the team and league. The Raiders probably don't want to share a stadium with the 49ers in Santa Clara. That leaves Oracle Park, the home of the San Francisco Giants. But that option also isn't so simple.

Take it from San Francisco Mayor London Breed, who jointed KTVU on Tuesday to explain why she's opposed to the Raiders using San Francisco as a temporary home.

"As far as I'm concerned, the Oakland Raiders should play in Oakland," Breed said. "In San Francisco, we have a number of challenges that we need to address with the Warriors coming to the new Chase Arena, the housing --1,400 units -- that's going to break ground in that area, our transportation system, our ferry landing. We have a number of things for years that we've been working to prepare for, and we don't need another layer to add to what we already have in terms of an area that's really congested, filled with construction, and will host a number of concerts and games for both basketball and baseball over the coming months."

Breed added that she's shared her concerns with the Giants.

Oracle Park, back when it was known as AT&T Park, did serve as the home stadium for the Cal football team in 2011. So, this wouldn't be the first time it's hosted football games.

According to La Canfora, the league has conducted a site survey of Oracle Park to determine if the venue would be feasible. As La Canfora wrote, "the NFL will have to invest in security upgrades and also address issues with the playing field in order for Oracle Park to meet league standards and guidelines." Not only would the NFL have to approve the site, the 49ers would also have to give them the green light since it falls within their territorial rights.

It's worth noting that La Canfora also reported that there is "a distinct possibility" the Raiders could remain in Oakland for one more season and that "many in the NFL office" believe the Raiders sharing Levi's Stadium with the 49ers is "the easiest solution," but Davis isn't a fan of that idea.

During the week leading up to the Super Bowl, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said that the NFL wants the Raiders to figure out this situation "soon" considering the league has to work on next season's schedule.