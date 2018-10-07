San Francisco vs. Arizona: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Arizona has been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. They take on San Francisco at 4:25 p.m. Arizona is limping into the matchup on a four-game losing streak.

The last time they met, Arizona was the 26-24 winner over Seattle. This time around? They had no such luck. Arizona fell just short of Seattle by a score of 20-17. Arizona got a solid performance out of Josh Rosen, who passed for 180 yards and 1 touchdown; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up at halftime, but San Francisco wasn't quite the Chargers' equal in the second half when they met last Sunday. It was close but no cigar for San Francisco as they fell 29-27 to the Chargers. This makes it the second defeat in a row for San Francisco.

Having both suffered close losses, both of these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.