San Francisco vs. Chicago Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the 49ers vs. Bears football game
Chicago have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. They will square off against San Francisco at 4:05 p.m. ET. Chicago have a defense that allows only 18.86 points per game, so San Francisco's offense will have their work cut out for them.
After losing to Green Bay the last time they met, Chicago decided to demonstrate that turnabout is fair play. Chicago were able to grind out a solid win over Green Bay last week, winning 24-17. Mitchell Trubisky, who passed for 235 yards and 2 touchdowns, was a major factor in Chicago's success. Trubisky has now scored at least one touchdown in the past nine games.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but San Francisco ultimately got the result it was hoping for. They had just enough and edged out Seattle 26-23. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (17) and coasted on those for the victory.
Chicago are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (8-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.
When the two teams last met, Chicago and San Francisco were almost perfectly matched up, but Chicago suffered an agonizing 14-15 defeat. Can Chicago avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself ? We'll soon find out.
