San Francisco vs. Denver: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time

Who's Playing

San Francisco 49ers (home) vs. Denver Broncos (away)

Current records: San Francisco 2-10; Denver 6-6

What to Know

After two games on the road, San Francisco is heading back home. They will square off against Denver at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday. Denver will be strutting in after a victory while San Francisco will be stumbling in from a loss.

San Francisco are expected to lose by 3.5. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the team is 2-4 ATS when expected to lose.

San Francisco have been struggling to pick up a win, with their matchup against Seattle last week making it three winless games in a row. San Francisco found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 16-43 punch to the gut against Seattle. San Francisco got a solid performance out of Dante Pettis, who caught 5 passes for 129 yards and 2 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, Denver brought a two-game winning streak into their contest against Cincinnati last Sunday; they left with a three-game streak. Denver took their game against Cincinnati 24-10. 24 seems to be a good number for Denver as the squad scooped up a victory with the same point total in their contest two weeks ago against Pittsburgh.

San Francisco's defeat took them down to 2-10 while Denver's win pulled them up to 6-6. Last week Denver relied heavily on Phillip Lindsay, who rushed for 157 yards and 2 touchdowns on 19 carries. It will be up to San Francisco's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday at 4:05 PM ET Where: Levi's Stadium, California

Levi's Stadium, California TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $39.08

Prediction

The Broncos are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the 49ers.

This season, San Francisco are 3-9-0 against the spread. As for Denver, they are 6-5-1 against the spread

Bettors have moved against the Broncos slightly, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 6 point favorite.

Over/Under: 45

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.