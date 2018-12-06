San Francisco vs. Denver live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

San Francisco 49ers (home) vs. Denver Broncos (away)

Current records: San Francisco 2-10; Denver 6-6

What to Know

After two games on the road, San Francisco is heading back home. They will square off against Denver at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday. San Francisco might not be the betting favorite but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

San Francisco have been struggling to pick up a win, with their matchup against Seattle last week making it three winless games in a row. San Francisco found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 16-43 punch to the gut against Seattle. A silver lining for San Francisco was the play of Dante Pettis, who caught 5 passes for 129 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Denver brought a two-game winning streak into their contest against Cincinnati last Sunday; they left with a three-game streak. Denver walked away with a 24-10 victory over Cincinnati. 24 seems to be a good number for Denver as the squad scooped up a victory with the same point total in their contest two weeks ago against Pittsburgh.

Denver's win lifted them to 6-6 while San Francisco's loss dropped them down to 2-10. Phillip Lindsay will be someone to keep an eye on after he rushed for 157 yards and 2 touchdowns on 19 carries last week. Let see if he can build on that strong performance or if San Francisco's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday at 4:05 PM ET Where: Levi's Stadium, California

Levi's Stadium, California TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Broncos are a solid 4 point favorite against the 49ers.

This season, San Francisco are 3-9-0 against the spread. As for Denver, they are 6-5-1 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.