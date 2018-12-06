San Francisco vs. Denver live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
How to watch 49ers vs. Broncos football game
Who's Playing
San Francisco 49ers (home) vs. Denver Broncos (away)
Current records: San Francisco 2-10; Denver 6-6
What to Know
After two games on the road, San Francisco is heading back home. They will square off against Denver at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday. San Francisco might not be the betting favorite but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.
San Francisco have been struggling to pick up a win, with their matchup against Seattle last week making it three winless games in a row. San Francisco found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 16-43 punch to the gut against Seattle. A silver lining for San Francisco was the play of Dante Pettis, who caught 5 passes for 129 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Denver brought a two-game winning streak into their contest against Cincinnati last Sunday; they left with a three-game streak. Denver walked away with a 24-10 victory over Cincinnati. 24 seems to be a good number for Denver as the squad scooped up a victory with the same point total in their contest two weeks ago against Pittsburgh.
Denver's win lifted them to 6-6 while San Francisco's loss dropped them down to 2-10. Phillip Lindsay will be someone to keep an eye on after he rushed for 157 yards and 2 touchdowns on 19 carries last week. Let see if he can build on that strong performance or if San Francisco's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Levi's Stadium, California
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Broncos are a solid 4 point favorite against the 49ers.
This season, San Francisco are 3-9-0 against the spread. As for Denver, they are 6-5-1 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Report: Alex Smith battling infection
The Redskins quarterback suffered a gruesome leg injury in Week 11 against the Texans
-
NFL DFS: Top Week 14 DraftKings lineup
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1 million in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Football Playoff Advice
Week 14 is critical for fantasy football owners who are trying to make a championship run
-
Cam Newton shoulder issue looks serious
The Panthers are on a losing streak and Newton's injury won't make life any easier down the...
-
TNF: Titans vs Jaguars odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Jaguars vs. Titans game 10,000 t...
-
Walter Payton Man of the Year nominees
The honor goes to the player who does the most for his community throughout the season