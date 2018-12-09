San Francisco vs. Denver Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the 49ers vs. Broncos football game
After two games on the road, San Francisco is heading back home. They will square off against Denver at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday. San Francisco might not be the betting favorite but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.
San Francisco has been struggling to pick up a win, with their matchup against Seattle last week making it three winless games in a row. San Francisco found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 43-16 punch to the gut against Seattle. A silver lining for San Francisco was the play of Dante Pettis, who caught 5 passes for 129 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Denver brought a two-game winning streak into their contest against Cincinnati last Sunday; they left with a three-game streak. Denver walked away with a 24-10 victory over Cincinnati. 24 seems to be a good number for Denver as the squad scooped up a victory with the same point total in their contest two weeks ago against Pittsburgh.
Denver's win lifted them to 6-6 while San Francisco's loss dropped them down to 2-10. Phillip Lindsay will be someone to keep an eye on after he rushed for 157 yards and 2 touchdowns on 19 carries last week. Let see if he can build on that strong performance or if San Francisco's defense can bottle him up.
