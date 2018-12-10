San Francisco vs. Denver updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

Game Recap

San Francisco experienced an absolute beatdown last week but somehow put the pieces back together and came to play against Denver. A win is a win is a win, as they say, even a pretty close 20-14 win over Denver. The win was some much needed relief for San Francisco as it spelled the end of their three-game losing streak.

San Francisco got off to a slow start in their matchup last week, but they had no such trouble against Denver as they cruised to a 20-point first half. Meanwhile, Denver couldn't get anything going offensively, leaving the score at 20-0 heading into the break. San Francisco were outperformed in the second half 0-14 but had enough points saved up to walk away with the win.

Among those leading the charge for San Francisco was George Kittle, who caught 7 passes for 210 yards and 1 touchdown. Near the top of the highlight reel was Mullens's 85-yard TD bomb to George Kittle in the second quarter. Additional support came from defensive powerhouse D.J. Reed, who racked up ten tackles.

San Francisco will square off against Seattle at 4:05 p.m. next week. San Francisco continues their travels as they hit the road for the second straight match. As for Denver, they will go up against Cleveland.