San Francisco vs. Detroit live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
How to watch 49ers vs. Lions football game
Who's Playing
San Francisco 49ers (home) vs. Detroit Lions (away)
Last season records: San Francisco 6-10; Detroit 9-7
What to Know
Detroit will challenge San Francisco on the road at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Detroit now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
The point spread favored Detroit last week, but luck did not. They have to be aching after a bruising 48-17 defeat to the Jets. Detroit's loss came about despite a quality game from Matthew Stafford, who passed for 286 yards and 1 touchdown.
Meanwhile, San Francisco had to hit the road for their first game, and unfortunately the road hit them back. They fell to Minnesota 24-16.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. Both of these teams made a habit out of coughing up the ball last game, so whoever can hold on the rock might walk away a winner.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Levi's Stadium, California
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The 49ers are a solid 6 point favorite against the Lions.
Last season, San Francisco was 9-7-0 against the spread. As for Detroit, they were 8-7-1 against the spread
Series History
Detroit won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2015 - Detroit Lions 32 vs. San Francisco 49ers 17
