San Francisco vs. Detroit Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Detroit will challenge San Francisco on the road at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Detroit now faces the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The point spread favored Detroit last week, but luck did not. They have to be aching after a bruising 48-17 defeat to the Jets. Detroit's loss came about despite a quality game from Matthew Stafford, who passed for 286 yards and 1 touchdown.

Meanwhile, San Francisco had to hit the road for their first game, and unfortunately the road hit them back. They fell to Minnesota 24-16.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. Both of these teams made a habit out of coughing up the ball last game, so whoever can hold on the rock might walk away a winner.