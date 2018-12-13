San Francisco vs. Seattle: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch 49ers vs. Seahawks football game
Who's Playing
San Francisco 49ers (home) vs. Seattle Seahawks (away)
Current records: San Francisco 3-10; Seattle 8-5
What to Know
Seattle have been homebodies their last two games, but they are heading out on Sunday. They will square off against San Francisco at 4:05 p.m. ET. The teams both seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Seattle are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Seattle might be getting used to good results now that the team has four wins in a row. They walked away with a 21-7 win over Minnesota. Among those leading the charge for Seattle was Chris Carson, who rushed for 90 yards and 1 touchdown on 22 carries.
San Francisco can finally bid farewell to their three-match losing streak. They snuck past Denver with a 20-14 victory. The San Francisco offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the game anyway.
Seattle took their match against San Francisco the last time the two teams met by a conclusive 43-16 score. The rematch might be a little tougher for Seattle since the squad won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Levi's Stadium, California
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Seahawks are a solid 4.5 point favorite against the 49ers.
This season, San Francisco are 4-9-0 against the spread. As for Seattle, they are 8-3-2 against the spread
Over/Under: 44
Series History
Seattle have won all of the games they've played against San Francisco in the last 4 years.
- 2018 - Seattle Seahawks 43 vs. San Francisco 49ers 16
- 2017 - San Francisco 49ers 13 vs. Seattle Seahawks 24
- 2017 - Seattle Seahawks 12 vs. San Francisco 49ers 9
- 2016 - San Francisco 49ers 23 vs. Seattle Seahawks 25
- 2016 - Seattle Seahawks 37 vs. San Francisco 49ers 18
- 2015 - Seattle Seahawks 29 vs. San Francisco 49ers 13
- 2015 - San Francisco 49ers 3 vs. Seattle Seahawks 20
