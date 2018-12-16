San Francisco vs. Seattle updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the 49ers vs. Seahawks football game
1st Quarter Recap
San Francisco came in underdogs but currently have Seattle on Upset Alert. After one quarter neither team has the matchup in the bag, but San Francisco lead 7-6. Nobody has stood out from the pack for them offensively yet, with Matt Breida being one of several leaders.
A victory for San Francisco would put an end to Seattle's four-game winning streak. We'll see if San Francisco manage to rain on Seattle's parade or if it's blue skies for Seattle instead.
Game Preview
Seattle have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. They will square off against San Francisco at 4:05 p.m. The teams both seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Seattle are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Seattle might be getting used to good results now that the team has four wins in a row. They walked away with a 21-7 win over Minnesota. Among those leading the charge for Seattle was Chris Carson, who rushed for 90 yards and 1 touchdown on 22 carries.
San Francisco can finally bid farewell to their three-match losing streak. They snuck past Denver with a 20-14 victory. The San Francisco offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the game anyway.
Seattle took their match against San Francisco the last time the two teams met by a conclusive 43-16 score. The rematch might be a little tougher for Seattle since the squad won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
