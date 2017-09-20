Santana Moss: RG3 is out of the NFL because he can't get along with coaches

It started Monday when former Redskins wide receiver Santana Moss told Chad Dukes of CBS Sports Radio's 106.7 The Fan that Robert Griffin III was gloating when coach Mike Shanahan was fired after 2013 season. Griffin, the second-overall pick in 2012, had been benched for the final three games that year and the Redskins finished 3-13 after going 10-6 during Griffin's rookie campaign.

A day later, Moss went on CSN Mid Atlantic to explain that Griffin's inability to get along with others, especially those in position of authority, is why he's currently out of the league.

"This guy, I think, can still play this game. He might not be a starter, but he still should be able to play. But when you have those situations that occur with coaches," Moss said, via PFT.

Griffin refuted Moss' original allegations in a Tuesday tweet storm:

No subtweeting needed. Santana Moss, I treat you like a brother & have always had your back. To openly lie about me is a betrayal. ... Been lied on a lot over the years ... Put in an impossible situation w/ a coach who never wanted me. Made players like Santana Moss a believer through hard work, film study... Showing up early, leaving late, putting in the extra hours, staying after practice & getting extra work in. We won the division that year. ... Next year coach wants out, says he wants out, says he never wanted me as his QB & I GET BLAMED? C'mon man. I have been the good soldier. ... Some so desperately want me to fit this negative narrative that has been pushed about me. But I don't fit it. Never have. Never will. ... Proved it in Cleveland. Voted Captain. Came back to play for my teammates just to help us win 1 game. With a broken shoulder. Stop the lies."

Only Moss and Griffin know the truth, though this tweet from ESPN's Redskins beat reporter seems instructive.

One thing to know about Santana Moss: As professional a player as I've dealt with. Never felt need to go off record. Feel it? says it. — John Keim (@john_keim) September 19, 2017

Meanwhile, Moss maintains that karma caught up with Griffin after Shanahan was fired.

"So, 2014 comes, and Jay Gruden comes in, and he don't care," Moss told Dukes. "We see that now. He doesn't care. He don't care what he says about you, he doesn't care what he says at you. And he rips RG every chance he gets, like every meeting, and we're sitting there looking like, 'Yeah. You know what? You were just sooo happy that Mike and Kyle and them is gone, but now you're getting your behind ripped every day, because you're not playing the kind of football that we need to play for us to be successful.'

"So, it comes back and bites you in your behind, because now you see this guy is at home. And, to be honest with you, I give it to you raw. I don't know no other way to give it to you — raw and uncut, I always say that. Sometimes I don't share a lot, with the fans and with you all, but people who know me, they know that I'm too truthful sometimes. But I was saying to myself that, as much as I love [Griffin] as a person, bro, and as much as I know from how you came into these doors, that was the dumbest mistake you could ever make in this league, because it's one of those brotherhoods. ...

"That's the No. 1 wrong thing to do, and that's the only thing that ever bothered me as a player," Moss said about the allegation that Griffin gloated about getting Shanahan canned. "It bothered me to this day because I said something about it. That goes to show how much it bothered me. For me to share that with you, it was bothering me, because I never forgot it."

There was virtually no interest in Griffin this summer, and it's unclear if he'll get another opportunity anytime soon.