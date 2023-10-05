Evan Neal added to what has been a tumultuous season for the Giants with his recent criticism of Big Blue's passionate fan base. Teammate Saquon Barkley doesn't think his teammate was wise to engage in a war of words with the fans, but the Giants' star running back doesn't feel that everything Neal said was incorrect, either.

Before we get to Barkley's response, let's revisit some of what Neal said to the media this week following the Giants' recent loss to Seattle Seahawks that dropped them to 1-3. In response to fans booing during Monday night's 24-3 defeat, Neal asked why he should concern himself with the opinion of those who "flip hot dogs and hamburgers somewhere." The second-year offensive lineman added that a lot of fans are "fair-weather" and "bandwagoners."

"One, he's got to own up to his mistakes, taking accountability for what he said and apologizing," Barkley said, via SNY. "My advice I would give to him or any teammate is never pick a battle with a fans. Never going to win that one. They've been here before us and will be here after us. That's just the truth.

"Do I think what he said was wrong? I think he could have used his words differently. In some cases, he's right knowing that you're getting booed and this. How I take it, the hamburgers and stuff like that, he definitely could have chosen his words differently there. But at the end of the day, we're all we've got. We've got to do better on the football field. We've got to perform better. At the end of the day, it's an entertainment business and we've got to put a product out there for the fans to be happy about.

"But when they're booing, and everyone and the media is saying this about you, it's like, we're all we got. That's the reality of it."

It's fair to say that Barkley doesn't agree with Neal's fast food reference. However, it appears that Barkley may agree with the notion that not the fans who voiced their displeasure Monday night are true Big Blue backers.

Either way, it's Barkley's opinion that arguing with fans is never a good idea. It also doesn't change the fact that the Giants have struggled to put a good product on the field this season after being one of the NFL's final remaining eight teams in 2022.

Sticking together, Barkley said, is the right way to deal with the challenges currently facing him and his teammates. As Barkley said several times, the Giants are the only ones capable of improving their current situation.

"We see all that," Barkley said of the outside noise. "We're aware of it. Fans are going to, rightfully so, they're going to boo. They're going to have their opinions. .... We just can't get too caught up into that. So that would be my advice is keep the main thing the main thing.

"Focus on what we've got in here, because at the end of the day, we're the only ones to get us out of this funk and this adversity. And that's leaning and trusting each other, and having each other's back. And that's what we're going to continue to do."

Neal, for his part, has apologized for his comments. When asked about the situation, Giants coach Brian Daboll said that the team is putting the issue behind them as they prepare for Sunday's game in Miami against the 3-1 Dolphins.

"I know he was very remorseful, regretful for the comment that he made," Daboll said, via ESPN. "And we're moving on."