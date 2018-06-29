Saquon Barkley already has a plan in mind to make sure that he never goes broke

When Saquon Barkley signs his contract, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft will become the NFL's third-highest-paid running back on a long-term deal that will be worth roughly $31 million. If all goes according to plan, the Giants' running back won't spend a single cent of that money because Barkley's plan is to live off his endorsement money and bank the rest.

"Once I realized when I declared for the NFL draft and kind of realized where I was going to be drafted, that was something I was like, 'You know what? Kind of want to follow the Marshawn Lynch method. I don't want to touch that," Barkley told ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan on Thursday night. "I want to invest it, put it in the right people's hands and learn as I continue to make investments. And just live off the endorsement deals.'"

In addition to Lynch, the Raiders' running back, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski said back in 2015 that he had yet to spend any of NFL earnings.

"I live off my marketing money and haven't blown it on any big-money expensive cars, expensive jewelry or tattoos and still wear my favorite pair of jeans from high school." Gronkowski, who was drafted in 2010, told Peter King at the time.

Meanwhile, Barkley, who has the league's best-selling jersey and several endorsement deals (including Nike and Pepsi), has already made his first big purchase: a 3,400-square-foot home for his mother.

"I've been promising my mom, I think since I could talk, honestly 2 or 3 years old, I know it sounds crazy, but I swear I'm not lying to you guys that I'm going to buy [my mom] a house one day," Barkley said. "My family has been through so much and made so many sacrifices for my brothers and sisters. And that's not it. That's not the last thing I'm going to be able to do for my family. That's a great thing."

Also great: if Barkley wisely invests his NFL salary, his family will be set for several generations.