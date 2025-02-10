The Philadelphia Eagles are world champions, as they hammered the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, 40-22. It was quite a season for Philly. Following a 2-2 start, the Eagles went 12-1 down the stretch, then scored a whopping 145 total points in the postseason en route to the franchise's second Super Bowl victory.

The Eagles won games in several different ways this year. Jalen Hurts threw for 290 yards and two touchdowns while adding another score on the ground in the Week 15 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Saquon Barkley carried the Eagles to multiple victories, including the Week 12 win over the Los Angeles Rams in which he rushed for a season-high 255 yards and two touchdowns, and then the Eagles defense ruled the day in the Super Bowl win over the Chiefs, sacking Patrick Mahomes six times while forcing three turnovers.

The Eagles took down a dynasty in Super Bowl LIX. Could they be the next dynasty? That's something Barkley considered on Sunday night.

"I mean, yeah, it took seven years to get here -- some ups and downs, some injuries," Barkley said, via Pro Football Talk. "But coming here and being a part of this team, I remember the first time I was in the huddle, and I looked to my left and looked to my right and could see all the Pro Bowlers and all the All-Pros on the roster and on the offense. The defense, I ain't gonna lie, I didn't know we would have the No. 1 defense. It kind of makes sense now because with all the talent that we had, they gave us hell in practice in camp. But it's a team effort, so just Year 1, why not?

"Why not start our dynasty now?"

It's a fair question. Why not? The Eagles went 14-3 in 2024, have a Super Bowl MVP at quarterback, the best running back in the NFL, two of the best wide receivers in the league and also boasted the top defense in the NFL that had Mahomes looking rattled on the biggest stage of them all. Still, there are several questions Philly will have to address this offseason.

The Eagles are expected to lose offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to the New Orleans Saints, and they have several important pending free agents on the defensive side of the ball, such as linebacker Zack Baun, defensive end Josh Sweat and defensive tackle Milton Williams. But, if there's one NFL general manager you can trust to retain talent, it's probably Howie Roseman. The Eagles are favored to repeat as Super Bowl champions in 2026. They certainly have the talent necessary to do so.