New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is feared to have suffered a torn ACL, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, during the second quarter of Sunday's contest against the Bears. Further testing will be conducted Monday to determine an official diagnosis.

Barkley was extending a carry wide to the right side of the field when he slipped through a leg tackle and was hit by safety Eddie Jackson. Barkley appeared to be headed for the sideline and may have landed unnaturally on his leg. It is unclear when the injury actually occurred..

Moments earlier, the Penn State product had been hit out of bounds and landed awkwardly on his left wrist. Barkley, who was ruled out for the rest of the game, finished with four carries for 28 yards, including a game long of 18.

Barkley, who missed three games with an ankle sprain last season, opened the 2020 regular season with just six yards on 15 yards in a Week 1 loss to the Steelers. The former NFL Rookie of the Year added six catches for 60 yards in that contest.