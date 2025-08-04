Despite recent mentions by President Donald Trump, Eagles running back Saquon Barkley said that he will not serve on the president's council on sports, fitness and nutrition.

"A couple months ago, it was brought to my team about the council. So I'm not really too familiar with it," Barkley said following Monday's training camp practice, via ESPN. "I felt like I am going to be super busy, so me and my family thought it would probably be of best interest to not accept that. I was definitely a little shocked when my name was mentioned. I'm assuming it's something great, so I appreciate it but was a little shocked when my name was mentioned."

The 28-year-old Barkley put his focus towards helping the Eagles successfully defend last year's title. From an individual standpoint, Barkley has his sights possibly set towards becoming the first player to rush for over 2,000 yards in multiple seasons.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Barkley's 2024 season is among the best individual campaigns in NFL history. While he didn't win league MVP (the award instead went to Buffalo's Josh Allen, the 12th straight year the award went to a quarterback), Barkley became the ninth player in league history to rush over 2,000 yards in a season. He also broke Terrell Davis' record for the most total rushing yards in a season.

"It's hard to do it in general," Barkley recently said when asked about possibly rushing for 2,000 yards again. "You know, there's only nine of us that's ever done it. I got to sign a helmet the other day, it was every 2,000-yard rusher. It's so hard to do it twice because it's hard to do it the first time. It's a crazy thing that I'm even mentioned with those guys. For me, 2,000 yards is not the goal. It's winning Super Bowls and going out there and performing at a high level."