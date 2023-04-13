Two notable New York Giants players will be absent for the start of the team's offseason program on Monday. Running back Saquon Barkley and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence will both sit out the start of OTAs over contract issues, according to multiple reports.

Barkley has yet to sign the franchise tag he received in March. Not only that, but the star running back doesn't intend to sign the tender, according to Newsday, and is therefore on track to skip the start of the Giants' offseason program. Lawrence is set to miss the start of the Giants' offseason program as he is entering the final year of his rookie deal, according to the New York Daily News.

Barkley would be guaranteed $10.09 million under the one-year tag, making him the eighth-highest paid player at his position alongside the Cowboys' Tony Pollard and Raiders' Josh Jacobs. Like Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Barkley can technically negotiate with other teams under his tag, which is non-exclusive, but the Giants would have the option to match any offer.

The RB was displeased with receiving the tag, according to Fox Sports, after long-term contract talks with the Giants did not progress. New York attempted to ink Barkley to a deal extending beyond 2023, per Ralph Vacchiano, but the two sides were far apart. The team apparently has no interest in resuming those talks at this time, and is content to proceed with the tag.

Saquon Barkley NYG • RB • #26 Att 295 Yds 1312 TD 10 FL 0 View Profile

It's unclear how long Barkley intends to hold out -- officially, most early offseason work is voluntary -- but he wouldn't be penalized financially for any missed workouts or practices unless he's actually signed the tag. Players can wait until the Tuesday after Week 10 of the regular season to sign the tag, or else they're required to sit out the remainder of the year. Tagged players also have until July 17 this year to negotiate a long-term contract.

Barkley said earlier this offseason he planned to be "realistic" in contract demands after a resurgent 2022 season, in which he ran for a career-high 1,312 yards as a centerpiece of Brian Daboll's offense.

"I'm not really too concerned with resetting any markets,'' the former first-round pick told reporters. "I'm realistic. I know what I was on pace to do, but having two years of injuries doesn't help. But I think I was able to show the caliber of player I am."

The 17th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Lawrence received his first Pro Bowl nod last year after recording a career-high 7.5 sacks. Lawrence, whose base salary for 2023 is currently valued at $12.4 million, has a projected market value of over $19.8 million over four years, according to Spotrac.