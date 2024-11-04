PHILADELPHIA -- The NFL needed to clarify the Saquon Barkley fumble in the third quarter that resulted in a Jacksonville Jaguars touchdown. The fumble was the most controversial ruling in a 28-23 victory, but would have been a significantly bigger deal if the Eagles ended up losing the game.

Barkley lost the football after making contract with the ground, as the officials ruled the ball a fumble. The play resulted in Jaguars pass rusher Trayvon Walker picking up the ball and returning it for a touchdown with 5:12 left in the third quarter. The Eagles 22-0 lead evaporated to 22-16 in a span of 14 seconds.

After further review, the fumble stood. Barkley was okay with the decision, even if it was controversial.

"I knew it was gonna be a fumble," Barkley said. "It happened to me last year. That's why it stings even more. You know, you let it sting in the moment. But it stings even more because you gotta learn from your mistakes. It happened to me last year against Green Bay.

"That's one of those plays, they called it a fumble. I knew it was gonna stand. I gotta do a better job of getting enough and making them bring it down. I tried, but I didn't wrap up. I'll go back to the fundamentals there. I gotta do a better job taking care of the ball."

Whether Barkley thought it was a fumble or not, this is what NFL Vice President of Instant Replay Mark Butterworth told PFWA pool reporter Zach Berman after the game on why the play was ruled a fumble.

"On that play, the running back was touched by a defensive player, No. 51, and then he did have contact with No. 69 on the offense. It was deemed a stumble on the field, so because it was a stumble, when he went down, he would not be down by contact and therefore it was a fumble."

No. 51, who was Jaguars linebacker Venterll Miller, did touch Barkley's leg. Barkley did appear to trip over No. 69, Eagle sleft guard Landon Dickerson, which caused contact with the ground.

What would have qualified as down by contact?

"If no other player hit him and they ruled it not a stumble, and he went down after contact by No. 51 of the defense with no other contact and he went immediately down, then he would be down by contact.

Once the ball was on the ground, Barkley knew he wasn't getting the call overturned. The end result was his first fumble with the Eagles, a stain on a day which he had 159 rushing yards and 199 yards from scrimmage.

"I did feel like I had good ball security, but as you're falling down your elbow kinda gets slipped under and the ball comes out," Barkley said. "It's kinda tough. No excuses, i gotta be better in that situation. It sparked Jacksonville and made the game a lot closer than it needed to be.

"I always try to be optimistic, but once it was called. I knew what it was."