Saquon Barkley eager to return for Giants, says there's 'no doubt' his ankle will hold up

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was a full participant in practice on both Wednesday and Thursday, but wouldn't go as far as to say he will definitely play on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, listing himself as "day-to-day." All signs point to him playing in his first game since Week 3 when he suffered a high ankle sprain in the 32-31 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The initial timetable for return was estimated to be around four to eight weeks, but just a week and a half after sustaining the injury, he was seen running around during practice and changing direction on his injured ankle.

On Thursday, Barkley was asked if his ankle would be able to hold up during a game, and he didn't express any concern about it all.

"No doubt in my mind," Barkley said, via ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

It appears that Barkley is just waiting for the approval from the team's medical staff, which should come in the next couple of days. Last year's NFL offensive rookie of the year is more than ready to get back to the field.

"Really bad," Barkley said when asked how eager he is to return to the playing field. "That is every Sunday. Every Thursday. Any time we get a chance to play the game."

While rookie quarterback Daniel Jones has brought a spark to the Giants, the fact is that New York has lost its last two games. Should he suit up on Sunday, expect to see an "angry Saquon," who wants to get the Giants back into the win column.

"I guess you can say 'Angry Saquon,'" he said, "but it's going to be more just appreciation, because when you actually get the game taken away from you -- don't get me wrong, I know it's not a season-ending injury, it was an injury that took me out for a couple weeks, but when you're passionate about this game and when you have to step away from it and ... can't really do much for your team, [it] makes you understand how much you actually care and appreciate this game."

"So it's going to be more a person who appreciates the game and just try to go out there and do whatever it takes to win for his teammates."