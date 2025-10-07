Saquon Barkley spent a portion of Tuesday's media availability downplaying his injury status ahead of the Eagles' Thursday night game against the NFC East rival Giants. The All-Pro running back has been listed on the team's injury report this week with a knee issue.

Barkley received a "did not participate" designation on Monday before being labeled as limited during Tuesday's practice, which was an estimate as Philadelphia didn't practice either day.

While he understands the outside buzz his injury status created over the past two days, Barkley feels it is being widely overblown.

"I know a lot of people are reacting because it said I wouldn't practice," he said Tuesday. "None of us practiced yesterday. I know the Eagles are doing what they're supposed to do, but nothing (I'm) too worried about. Just some general soreness. I'm excited to go play."

Did Eagles forget about Saquon Barkley? Why offensive frustrations could be extending to star RB Jeff Kerr

Barkley was visibly limping at times during the Eagles' 21-17 loss to the Broncos over the weekend. Barkley rushed for 30 yards on just six carries but did have a 47-yard touchdown reception. On the heels of his historic 2024 season, Barkley and the Philly offense have been inconsistent despite a 3-1 record. Barkley has only 267 yards on 83 carries -- a 3.2-yard average.

After blowing a 17-3 lead in the Denver loss, the Eagles have a quick turnaround for Thursday against the Giants, where Barkley spent the first six seasons of his career. While there are several injury questions regarding the Eagles, Barkley made it clear he is confident that he can play at his usual level against his former team. In his only previous game against the Giants, Barkley ran for 176 yards and a score while helping lead the Eagles to a 28-3 win.

Along with Barkley, linebacker Jihaad Campbell (biceps) and defensive tackle Byron Young (triceps) were labeled as limited participants on Tuesday. Linebacker Nakobe Dean (knee) -- who hasn't played this season after tearing his left patellar tendon during the Eagles' 2024 postseason run -- was a full participant.

Conversely, tight end Grant Calcaterra (oblique) and guard Landon Dickerson (ankle) received "did not participate" labels for a second consecutive day.