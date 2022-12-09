When the New York Giants take on the division rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, they may or may not have the services of their star running back.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll told assembled reporters on Friday that it's possible Saquon Barkley's status for the game will be in doubt. He says he hopes the running back can play, but the running back's neck is still sore, Daboll said, per the New York Daily News.

Barkley popped up on the Giants' injury report with a neck issue earlier this week, and it has limited him in practices. Daboll said Barkley will again be limited in Friday's session, and is officially listed as questionable for Week 14.

Saquon Barkley NYG • RB • #26 Att 242 Yds 1055 TD 8 View Profile

Barkley is in the midst of his most ineffective stretch of the 2022 NFL season, having totaled 81 or fewer yards in three consecutive games. Since beginning the season by averaging 5.1 yards per carry and 7.2 yards per reception and playing at a 2,100 total-yard pace through the Giants' first seven games, Barkley has averaged only 3.3 yards per carry and 4.1 yards per reception, while pacing for 1,316 total yards.

If he has to miss the game, the Giants will have to turn to the duo of Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell, who have combined for 43 carries for 162 yards and two touchdowns as well as 11 receptions for 101 yards this season. The Giants are already shorthanded in the pass-catching corps due to various injuries, and the loss of Barkley would leave them without their most explosive player for a matchup against an Eagles team that probably won't have any issues putting up points.