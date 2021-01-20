Former teammates Saquon Barkley and Odell Beckham Jr. both suffered season-ending torn ACL injuries during the 2020 season. Despite not being on the same team anymore, as the two star players attempt to return to form, the New York Giants running back and Cleveland Browns wide receiver will rehab their injuries together this coming offseason.

"Only thing I do know that I have planned for sure, I'm definitely going to link up with [Odell]," Barkley told ESPN. "Obviously Odell tore his knee a little too. I think we both need just being there. We're really good friends. Competing with each other and pushing each other will also be good too. That's the only thing I know for certain I will do. Everything else is up in the air."

Barkley suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during the Giants' Week 2 contest against the Chicago Bears. The former second overall pick had surgery on his knee on Oct. 30 in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Beckham suffered a torn ACL in his left knee five weeks later as the Browns played the Cincinnati Bengals. The former Giants star had his ACL surgery on Nov. 10 in Florida.

Barkley has already started his rehab at the Giants' facility recently and worked with the team's physical therapist/director of rehabilitation Leigh Weiss. However, once the NFL finalizes their offseason plans, Barkley will likely transition to the West Coast, where Beckham trains.

"But obviously we both wouldn't want to go through this, I guess you would say, but I think it's very important that since we are really close and we know each other so well and we are two competitors and we think we can really help each other, I do think it's important to really link up," Barkley added. "But at the same time, we both have to come in with the mindset of getting 1% better each day. That's what we have to get from each other. Any way you can get it."

Barkley and Beckham have been close since Barkley was drafted by the Giants back in 2018.