Saquon Barkley responds to rumors of Giants shutting him down for the rest of the season

Anyone who thinks Saquon Barkley may have already played his last snap of the 2019 season will have to take it up with him. New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur said recently the team will "absolutely not" shut the star running back down for the remainder of the season after Barkley re-injured his ankle Sunday. But just in case rumors continue to circulate about the former Offensive Rookie of the Year landing on injured reserve following the worst performance of his young career, Barkley let reporters know Tuesday that his 2019 is not over.

"The mindset of sitting me out and resting me for the rest of the season is beyond me," Barkley said, per The Athletic's Dan Duggan. "I do not agree with it, and it won't happen. I'm going to keep going until I can't go anymore."

The Giants' consensus top player -- if not one of the league's top running backs when healthy, Barkley missed three games earlier this season after suffering a high-ankle sprain. Held to one yard on 13 carries against the New York Jets in Week 10, he was seen entering the X-ray room following the Giants' loss. Shurmur only indicated that Barkley "got banged up a little bit" during his post-game press conference, then said Monday that the Pro Bowl back is "fine." He'll at least have Week 11 to rest, with the Giants on their bye.

As CBS Sports' Jared Dubin noted earlier this week, Barkley averaged nearly 130 yards from scrimmage per game over his first 18 NFL starts but has averaged just 87.3 yards from scrimmage -- and 2.6 yards per carry -- since returning from his ankle injury in 2019. His next opportunity to improve those numbers could be in Week 12 when the Giants return from their off week to take on the Chicago Bears (4-5), though Windy City is also home to the NFL's ninth-ranked rush defense.