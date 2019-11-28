Saquon Barkley says he's not hurt despite slump: 'Let's stop making an excuse that I'm hurt'

Saquon Barkley clearly isn't the same player that took the NFL by storm his rookie season. Barkley may not even be one of the best 25 running backs in the NFL at the moment.

The Giants second-year running back has been hindered with a high ankle sprain throughout the season, causing him to miss three games before making a miraculous return just four weeks after the injury. Typically high ankle sprains are six-to-eight week injuries, and Barkley has been proving why with his performance since returning to the field.

Even though Barkley hasn't eclipsed 72 yards in the five games since his return, he isn't blaming the recovery from the ankle sprain for his issues ... and wishes everyone else would too.

"Did I look hurt?" Barkley said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. "No. So let's stop making an excuse that I'm hurt. I'm not hurt! Let's stop making an excuse I'm not 100 percent. Nobody is 100 percent."

Barkley may not be 100 percent, but he is mired in the worst stretch of his career. Since his return, Barkley has 81 carries for 224 yards and one touchdown, averaging just 2.8 yards per carry. He has 24 catches for 185 yards and a touchdown during that stretch, lacing the explosiveness that made him the NFL's leader in yards from scrimmage in his rookie season.

"I can pull up multiple clips where you can look back and see I'm doing the same thing that I did in college or that I did my [rookie] year," Barkley said. "The season is not going the way I'd like it. I'm not going to put blame on anyone else. You have to point fingers at yourself first."

Barkley has had many forgettable performances since his return, including having 14 carries for 28 yards in a Week 9 loss to the Dallas Cowboys and 13 carries for one yard in a loss to the New York Jets. A week off didn't help Barkley regain his explosiveness as he had 17 carries for 59 yards and two catches for one yard in a loss to the Chicago Bears.

The Giants have lost seven in a row, but their biggest concern is the health of Barkley. If New York wants to emerge from the doldrums of the NFC East, they need Barkley to get to his 2018 version again ... not the running back that can't make a quick cut nor create any added running room.