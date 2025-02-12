Throughout his incredible season with the Philadelphia Eagles, one thing came up more often than almost anything else: The New York Giants let Saquon Barkley leave in free agency.

Not only that, but they did so quite publicly as the Giants were the subject of the first -- and likely last (because of the way things worked out) -- edition of "Offseason Hard Knocks." Giants GM Joe Schoen explained to owner John Mara why the team would let Barkley leave, Mara lamented how he would feel if Barkley went to the Eagles ... and then the rest is history.

Upon winning the Super Bowl, though, Barkley appears to hold no ill will toward the Giants or even harbor any bad feelings about the clip in question. In fact, he maintains some pretty good relationships there.

"Yeah, I mean, you know, that clip doesn't really display my relationship I have with that organization from top to bottom," Barkley said during an appearance on "The Tonight Show," via ProFootballTalk. "They're the people that brought me in. After the game, so many guys and people from that organization reached out to me and were super happy. One, for my birthday and see me hold that Lombardi Trophy up because they know the hard work that I put in.

"That clip is in the past and I'm happy to be an Eagle. I look at it as like Marshall Faulk -- one of my favorite running backs -- he played for the Colts, but he's remembered as a Ram. Now I'm just trying to be remembered as an Eagle."

Winning the Super Bowl as an Eagle will certainly go a long way toward making sure he's remembered that way.

Given how long he was in New York, he might have to put together a few more great seasons in Philly to really hammer that home, in the same way that Faulk won a Super Bowl in his first season with the Rams but then played three more Pro Bowl seasons in St. Louis and six more seasons there overall, which meant he ended up spending more time with the Rams than he did with the Colts. Going out and having your best-ever season and capping it off with a ring, though, is a heck of a start.