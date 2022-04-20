Saquon Barkley has had enough of hearing the talk he's washed up. Entering his fifth year in the NFL, injuries have hurt the start of a promising career for the 2018 No. 2 overall draft pick. Barkley is a far cry from his days of winning Offensive Rookie of the Year, yet he's certain he'll get back to that level in 2022.

"I just want to kill, go crazy," Barkley said at Giants OTAs on Wednesday, via WFAN. "I don't want to jump the gun. It's a long way until September and the start of the regular season, but to be honest, I'm tired of whatever's written about me, the BS that is said about me or this team.

"I want to go out there and prove to this organization that the player they drafted is still there, and I can still do special things with the ball in my hand."

Barkley has averaged just 3.46 yards per carry over the last two seasons, the worst amongst all NFL running backs with 150 attempts. He has 181 carries for 627 yards and two touchdowns, as the rushing yards are ranked 63rd in the league among running backs with at least 150 carries and the two touchdowns are tied for fewest in the NFL (out of 65 running backs). Barkley played just 15 of 33 games during that stretch.

When Barkley won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2018, he rushed for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns while having 91 receptions for 721 yards and four touchdowns. He led the NFL in yards from scrimmage with 2,028 while averaging 5.0 yards per carry and 5.8 yards per touch.

Barkley has 398 carries for 1,630 yards and eight touchdowns in the three seasons since, an average of 4.1 yards per carry. He has 99 catches for 761 yards and four receiving touchdowns. Even though Barkley has struggled with the Giants, he doesn't envision himself going anywhere else.

"I feel like this place has so much tradition, so much history, and I want to be part of the success that comes back to this place," Barkley said. "I know the talent we have in the locker room."