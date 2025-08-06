Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley does not carry hostility over his exit from the New York Giants. He brushed off the idea that he "hated" the Giants over his messy exit as a free agent in March 2024. Hard Knocks debunked the belief from some fans that Barkley was a "traitor," featuring a conversation between the 2,000-yard rusher and Giants general manager Joe Schoen.

"It's funny because you would think from social media that there's this big beef with me, Joe Schoen, the Giants," Barkley said on the Pardon My Take podcast. "In reality, I still talk to them here and there. I got to see all of them before the game last year to end the season where I didn't end up playing. … They were super happy for me for rushing for 2,000 yards the week prior. It's a business.

"The NFL is a weird business, obviously. I'm not a fan of that side of it when it comes to the money side. But those guys were a big reason why I was able to get back."

The Giants decided it was in their best interest to let Barkley test the market, which ultimately led to a marriage with the Eagles and a Super Bowl.

In March, Barkley signed a two-year, $41 million extension in Philadelphia.

"I'm kind of happy, though, it saved me," Barkley said of what was detailed during the "Hard Knocks" episode. "Because people thought that I just (left), you know what I mean? You have fans that are just blinded by it, and they just say, 'Oh, he just left.' But, you got to see that, yes, we had a negotiation process the year before, but that year they gave me the opportunity to hit the open market, which was the right thing to do by the Giants. A lot of people don't talk about that."

At the time of negotiations with Barkley, Giants co-owner John Mara was shown on video saying he would "have a tough time sleeping" if the ballcarrier landed with the Eagles.

It happened.

"For Joe Schoen and all those guys to be like, 'The right thing to do by him is to let him test the market,' and I gave them the opportunity to match it," Barkley said. "Obviously, they felt that I wasn't worth what they thought that number was. And it's the best thing to ever happen to me. I'm in Philly, I'm with Howie (Roseman), I'm with (security guard) Big Dom (DiSandro) and all these guys.

"I got the best offensive line in football, we just came off a Super Bowl win, and things are continuing to go great."

The Giants and Eagles square off twice in October this season. Barkley rushed for 176 yards and a touchdown against New York last fall during the first meeting against his former team and did not play in the second matchup during January after Philadelphia had wrapped up a playoff spot and desired seed.