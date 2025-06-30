Saquon Barkley didn't have to look far for motivation after signing last season with the Philadelphia Eagles. The former Giants star -- now a Super Bowl champion -- already had plenty of fuel after switching sides in the NFC East, one of the NFL's fiercest divisions with deep rivalries. However, a quiet free agency from the other two division foes added a little extra edge.

"Nah, never heard a word from Commanders or Dallas," Barkley said. "That's why it's BTA (belt to a--) when I see them."

Barkley made sure they felt it. In his first season with the Eagles, he earned NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors while leading the league in rushing. He set a new career high with 2,005 yards on 345 carries and added 13 touchdowns. He punished NFC East opponents in particular -- racking up 296 rushing yards and four scores in two matchups with Washington, and exploding for 167 yards in a Week 17 blowout win over the Cowboys. He saved his biggest milestone for the biggest stage.

In Super Bowl LIX, Barkley ran for 57 yards to finish the year with 2,504 rushing yards, breaking Terrell Davis' 26-year-old single-season record. The performance capped one of the most dominant campaigns by a running back in league history -- and cemented Barkley as the engine of Philly's title run.

Originally signing a three-year, $37.75 million deal in March 2024, Barkley's performance made an immediate statement. The Eagles quickly locked him up with a two-year, $41.2 million extension this offseason. For Barkley, passed over by both Dallas and Washington, the motivation clearly stuck. For the rest of the NFC East, he's now the problem.

Before joining the Eagles, Barkley spent the first six seasons of his career with the Giants, where he quickly emerged as one of the league's most dynamic running backs. Selected No. 2 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, he dazzled with his combination of power, speed and agility, earning two Pro Bowl selections and Offensive Rookie of the Year.

However, injuries and an inconsistent supporting cast limited the Giants' team success during his tenure. Despite the ups and downs, Barkley remained a fan favorite in New York. His move to Philadelphia gave him a fresh start and a chance to fully realize his championship potential.