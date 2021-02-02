It's been over three months since New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones tripped over nothing during an 80-yard run against the Philadelphia Eagles, and we are still thinking of that unfortunate, but comical, play. Turns out, even his teammates are still thinking of the now iconic run and remembering how they felt in the moment watching him run for his life.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley joined CBS Sports HQ and revealed what he was yelling as he watched Jones hit the turf.

Barkley was out injured at the time, but he was at that particular game, watching from the booth.

Looking on live, Barkley said:

"I was so hyped and I just saw him fall. I was just screaming in the booth you gotta get your knees up DJ. You gotta get your knees up."

Now "DJ" has some tips from a star running back if he ever sees himself with room to run, so maybe next time he won't land on his face.

Barkley did note that their offense was able to score so the fall wasn't as costly as it could have been.

After the game, Jones explained himself saying, "I just … I don't know. I tried to run faster than I was running and I got caught up,"

The Giants ended up losing the divisional matchup 22-21 after the Eagles scored 12 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.