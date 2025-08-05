PHILADELPHIA -- Jihaad Campbell isn't afraid to go after any opponent, no matter the status of the player. When Saquon Barkley was coming in Campbell's direction with the football, Campbell wasn't afraid to put his helmet in and give the 2,000-yard running back a hard hit to the ground.

Is hitting the reigning Offensive Player of the Year as hard as Campbell did to Barkley frowned upon? Perhaps, but that's the nature of the beast.

Barkley has seen enough of Campbell through nine practices to make the call on the first-round pick. He's impressed.

"I think it's gonna be a problem for a lot of guys in this league when you go against him and block him. He's kinda built like Micah [Parsons] a little bit," Barkley said. "As he grows and learns the game a little bit more, he'll be put in different spots."

Campbell is the second player on the Eagles defense through nine practices to be compared to Parsons. Offensive tackle Jordan Mailata compared pass rusher Jalyx Hunt to Parsons on the first day of camp, but Vic Fangio downplayed that hype.

Barkley went against Parsons at Penn State, seeing how twitchy he was as an off-ball linebacker firsthand.

"He's raw, can fly, aggressive, probably too aggressive in camp right now to be honest," Barkley said. "Gotta teach him to stay away from the guys in red and knowing when to tag off and take shots.

"I'd rather have him be more aggressive than not. It's fun to go against him every single day and he asks a lot of questions."

Campbell's aggressiveness has come into question throughout this training camp, in addition to the plays he's making as an off-ball linebacker. He's certainly learning on the job.

Jakorian Bennett trade grades: Eagles bring in new contender to CB competition, Raiders add DT depth Jeff Kerr

"I think the biggest thing really is I just have to keep being mindful of knowing how to practice. I'm doing it one day at a time," Campbell said. "I think sometimes I could definitely probably slow down and just have more body control, you know?"

The aggressiveness is just part of Campbell's game. In addition to learning off-ball linebacker, the Eagles have loaded Campbell's plate by putting him at edge rusher.

This is eerily similar to how Parsons was used in his final season at Penn State, and eventually with the Cowboys. The Eagles aren't going to make Campbell strictly a pass rusher in Year 1, but Fangio does like to use his off-ball linebackers in a hybrid pass rusher role.

This is what Fangio wanted with the Vikings' Andrew Van Ginkel in 2024, but the Eagles failed to sign him. Perhaps this is what the endgame will be for Campbell.

"I feel as though I'm versatile, so I really enjoy being that type of player," Campbell siad. "I'm just excited, like I said, to keep on working at my skill set, mentally and physically ... understanding the meaning of my rush, just reading, learn the pass cue first cause if I'm on the edge I might be dropping, disguising the blitz.

"If I'm on the edge I might be blitzing and disguising the coverage, so it all depends what the skinny is, what play it is."

In a way, Campbell is similar to Parsons in this aspect. Both players love football, and are more than thrilled they get to play the sport for a living. The passion is there to be great, and Campbell wants to work day and night toward that goal.

"I don't look at it as a challenge. People say pressure is a privilege and I guess you could say that," Campbell said. "Really, I'm just excited to come out here each and every day like I say and work.

"That's the biggest thing overall -- work, work, work -- because if you don't do that you don't see a great outcome. Progress is not results."

Perhaps this Parsons comparison among Eagles players will stick.