The Giants are taking on the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles and New York is ready to cement themselves in franchise history. The Giants want to make a statement on Saturday and star running back Saquon Barkley is looking to do just that.

Barkley had a solid regular season, with 1,312 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, but says great players are the ones who cement themselves in NFL history, so he needs to perform well in the playoffs.

"You've got to do it in both -- regular season and postseason -- throughout your whole career," Barkley said, via NFL.com. "There's going to be ups, there's going to be downs, but you've got to try to be a consistent player."

Barkley helped lead the team to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and last week the Giants got their first playoff win since the 2011 season, when New York went on to beat the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. Those 2011 players made their mark by winning when it counted most and that is the type of legacy Barkley is after.

"You want to create a legacy. You look at all the Giants greats -- they did it in the postseason," he said.

It won't be easy for the Giants, who will have to take down the NFC East champions in order to advance to the NFC title game. The Giants struggle in Philadelphia, with their last win at Lincoln Financial Field coming in 2013. They have not won a playoff game in Philly since 1981.

These divisional teams played each other twice already this year and Barkley did not put up his best numbers when facing the Birds. He averaged 33.3 rushing yards, 2.7 yards per carry and 43.0 scrimmage yards, with no touchdowns in the two matchups.

As Barkley prepares for his first ever playoff game, he is preparing to make every play count.

"Yeah, that's extra motivation, but when you're looking back and actually playing in my first playoff game, there's nothing that even comes to mind," the 25-year-old said. "You're just so locked in, so focused because every play, every quarter is so crucial. The situation becomes so critical because it's one game. If you don't take care of one game, you go home. That's really what pushes you -- your competitive nature just goes to a whole another level."

"Your intensity just rises because of the nature of the game," he added.

The Giants do have some history on their side. Since 1990, New York has faced six No. 1 seeds in the playoffs, coming home with a win all six times.

The Giants defeated the Minnesota Vikings 31-24 in the wild card round.