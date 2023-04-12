The Giants locked up Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley ahead of 2023 NFL free agency, securing two of their top young players from last year's playoff run. Or did they? While Jones is now under contract through 2026 after signing a $160 million extension, Barkley has yet to sign the franchise tag he received in March. Not only that, but the star running back doesn't intend to sign the tender, according to Newsday, and is therefore on track to skip the start of the Giants' offseason program.

Barkley would be guaranteed $10.09 million under the one-year tag, making him the eighth-highest paid player at his position alongside the Cowboys' Tony Pollard and Raiders' Josh Jacobs. Like Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Barkley can technically negotiate with other teams under his tag, which is non-exclusive, but the Giants would have the option to match any offer.

It's unclear how long Barkley intends to hold out -- officially, most early offseason work is voluntary -- but he wouldn't be penalized financially for any missed workouts or practices unless he's actually signed the tag. Players can wait until the Tuesday after Week 10 of the regular season to sign the tag, or else they're required to sit out the remainder of the year. Tagged players also have until July 17 this year to negotiate a long-term contract.

Barkley said earlier this offseason he planned to be "realistic" in contract demands after a resurgent 2022 season, in which he ran for a career-high 1,312 yards as a centerpiece of Brian Daboll's offense.

"I'm not really too concerned with resetting any markets,'' the former first-round pick told reporters. "I'm realistic. I know what I was on pace to do, but having two years of injuries doesn't help. But I think I was able to show the caliber of player I am."