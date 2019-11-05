Saquon Barkley 'won't make any excuses' after having just 28 rushing yards in Giants' loss

If Saquon Barkley hasn't been the same player since his ankle injury that sidelined him in September, he isn't making any excuses for his performance. Barkley turned in just 28 rushing yards as the New York Giants lost their fifth-straight game after a 37-18 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, a rushing low he hasn't hit playing a full game since Week 2 of the 2018 season (Barkley had just 10 yards in a Week 3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but left the game early due to the ankle injury).

Barkley has just 51 carries for 164 yards and a touchdown in the three games since he's returned from a high ankle sprain that sidelined him for four games earlier in the season. The 3.2 yards per carry average indicates Barkley may not be 100 percent back from that ankle injury.

"I'm not going to make any excuses," Barkley said after Monday's loss, via NFL.com. "Things aren't going our way right now, we can't just cry about it. It's part of football, it's part of your profession, it's part of your job. You just have to go back, watch film and learn from it and try to get better throughout the rest of the season and focus on the next game with that being the Jets."

While Barkley had 14 carries for 28 yards, his night wasn't devoid of highlight plays. Barkley had a 65-yard catch in the fourth quarter of the loss with the Giants trailing 23-15, but New York could only get a field goal out of the drive. Barkley didn't touch the ball nor was targeted the next three plays. He finished with six catches for 67 yards on the night, but taking away the 65-yard catch he had five catches for two yards.

Just another sign Barkley may not be fully back from his ankle injury. He has 17 catches for 154 yards and a touchdown in his three games back from the ankle sprain, so he's still a receiving threat in the backfield. The problem is Barkley is a home run threat every time he touches the ball, which the Giants haven't been getting since his return.

"I'm not going to lose my focus, I'm not going to lose belief in this team and this coaching staff," Barkley said. "I'm just going to continue to come to work every single day and I am 100 percent sure that it will turn around."