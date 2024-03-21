Saquon Barkley and his family are certainly putting their past with the New York Giants behind them. Barkley has embraced his new chapter in Philadelphia and his daughter has gotten in on the action.

Barkley shared a funny story regarding his daughter when he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles. Innocent for a 5-year-old, but not with social media these days.

"She knows there's a lot of history in my career with the Eagles," Barkley said. "When I told her that we're going to be going to Philly, she kind of was just like, 'Does that mean we're going to win now?' And I just started smiling again and I was like, 'Hopefully, hopefully we can win some more games.'"

Barkley was one of the top running backs in franchise history, ranking fourth all time in rushing yards (5,211) and seventh in yards from scrimmage (7,311). He and Tiki Barber are the only two players in franchise history with 5,000+ rushing yards and 2,000+ receiving yards, and Barkley was the quickest player in Giants history to rush for 5,000 yards (70 games). His 35 100-yard scrimmage games in a Giants uniform trailed only Barber.

"The last six years, they've been great to me and to my family," Barkley said regarding the Giants last week. "I don't think I really handled it the right way on social media. I think I could have given it a proper goodbye. Once I announced I was going to the Eagles, everything kinda got hectic.

"I'm forever grateful for Giants fans and thankful for them. Unfortunately the NFL's a business and I was able to get to a place that I know I can come here, I can compete, I can win, I can stay close to home. And I'm just happy I can be a part of this team."

Barkley has moved on from the Giants, but there may be some animosity from his former franchise. The Giants have not exactly wished Barkley a proper goodbye like most teams do with their free agents who depart.

The Eagles-Giants rivalry heated up with Barkley signing in Philadelphia. His first appearance in MetLife Stadium will certainly be intriguing.