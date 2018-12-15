Saturday NFL games: Browns vs. Broncos odds, line, best picks from advanced model on 16-3 roll

The Denver Broncos have owned the Cleveland Browns over the years, but both teams need a win to stay in the NFL playoff picture. It's a rare Saturday night football treat when these two teams face off at 8:20 p.m. in Denver. The Broncos (6-7) and Browns (5-7-1) remain alive in the AFC playoff picture, but Saturday's loser is likely out of it. There has been plenty of line movement throughout the week. In the latest Browns vs. Broncos odds, Denver is favored by 1.5 after the spread opened at four, while the over-under is at 47, up from 44. Denver has beaten Cleveland 11 straight times over a span of 27 years, but before backing either side with your own Browns vs. Broncos picks and predictions, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is locking in.

The computer knows the Broncos took a step back last week in a 20-14 loss to the 49ers as three-point favorites. But Denver had won three in a row before that against quality competition. They should be better prepared after the mid-week loss of top wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (Achilles).

Denver certainly has a running back it can lean on in rookie Philip Lindsay, who has 967 yards and nine touchdowns on a 5.8-per-carry clip. Quarterback Case Keenum has cut down on the turnovers that plagued him early on, and hasn't thrown an interception in the last five games.

And of course, Denver's defense is the key, led by two tenacious linebackers in Von Miller and Bradley Chubb. They've combined for 25.5 sacks as the Broncos rank No. 4 in sacks (40) and No. 5 in picks (14).

Just because the Broncos have a strong defense and can run the ball doesn't mean they'll cover against the resurgent Browns.

Cleveland has won three of four and is just two games behind the Steelers in the AFC North. Rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield has been dynamic if inconsistent, but his play-making abilities have been a huge difference to a team that went 0-16 last season. The Browns also have an emerging run game led rookie Nick Chubb, who has averaged 84 yards in his seven starts with a touchdown in five straight games.

Cleveland's defense has been aggressive despite getting shredded through the air. It ranks third in the league with 15 picks and has a dynamic defensive end in Myles Garrett, who has 12.5 sacks.

