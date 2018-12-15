Saturday NFL games: Browns vs. Broncos odds, line, picks from model on 16-3 roll

NFL teams clinging to postseason dreams face off Saturday night as the Denver Broncos host the Cleveland Browns at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Broncos (6-7) and Browns (5-7-1) are each on the outside looking in; the winner of Saturday's game stays in the NFL playoff picture, while the loser is likely finished. Denver is a 2.5-point home favorite in the latest Browns vs. Broncos odds, with the over-under at 46. Before making any Browns vs. Broncos picks and predictions, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model says.

The computer knows the Broncos looked to have turned things around with a three-game win streak over the likes of the Chargers and Steelers. But the offense took a step back on Sunday in a 20-14 loss at the 49ers. Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (Achilles) was lost for the season during practice leading up to the game and the offense managed just 274 total yards.

Denver should be better prepared this week, especially as it faces a Browns defense that ranks 30th against the pass. Rookie running back Philip Lindsay leads a group that ranks seventh in the NFL, averaging 130 yards per game. He has 967 yards on a whopping 5.8 per carry with nine touchdowns.

Denver's play-making defense has 40 sacks, fourth-most in the NFL, and is No. 5 in interceptions (14). Von Miller (13.5 sacks) and Bradley Chubb (12 sacks) form one of the top linebacking duos anywhere.

Just because the Broncos have a strong defense and can run the ball doesn't mean they'll cover against the resurgent Browns.

Cleveland has won three of four and is just two games behind the Steelers in the AFC North. Rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield has been dynamic if inconsistent, but his play-making abilities have been a huge difference to a team that went 0-16 last season. The Browns also have an emerging run game led rookie Nick Chubb, who has averaged 84 yards in his seven starts with a touchdown in five straight games.

Cleveland's defense has been aggressive despite getting shredded through the air. It ranks third in the league with 15 picks and has a dynamic defensive end in Myles Garrett, who has 12.5 sacks.

