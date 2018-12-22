Saturday NFL games: Chargers vs. Ravens odds, line, picks from dialed-in expert who's 7-1 on Baltimore games

The 8-6 Baltimore Ravens will be fighting to hang on to the final AFC Wild Card spot on Saturday when they visit the 11-3 Los Angeles Chargers, who are in their own playoff battle. The AFC West and the No. 1 seed in the conference still up for grabs, so the game will have heavy implications for the AFC playoff pucture. The two sides will do battle in primetime, with kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. It'll be the old guard against the new, with Philip Rivers leading Los Angeles as four-point favorites in the latest Chargers vs. Ravens odds against Lamar Jackson and Baltimore. The Over-Under is 42.5 after falling almost a field goal from the opening line. Both quarterbacks are having success in contrasting fashion, which should make this one of the most entertaining games on the Week 16 NFL schedule. Before you lock in any selections, be sure to check out the Chargers vs. Ravens picks from SportsLine expert Mike Tierney first.

Tierney is a national sportswriter who has reported from seven Super Bowls, and he's a sizzling 53-36 on all NFL point spread picks this season. Tierney also has an uncanny feel for the Ravens -- he's nailed seven of his last eight against the spread picks involving Baltimore, and anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Tierney has locked in a strong pick for Ravens vs. Chargers (stream live on fuboTV) on Saturday. You can only see it at SportsLine.

Entering Week 16, Tierney knows that one big advantage this season has been the poise of Rivers. The 37-year-old has entered the territory of Dan Marino as one of the best quarterbacks in history without a Super Bowl title, but it's a conversation he'd love to see himself out of. After making several first-half mistakes last week in a huge matchup against the Chiefs, Rivers refocused and was masterful in leading a comeback.

The Chargers could also get reinforcements in running back Melvin Gordon (knee) and wide receiver Keenan Allen (hip). Gordon has been sidelined since Week 12, while Allen injured his hip in the second quarter of last week's tilt with the Chiefs and didn't return. Both give Rivers even more weapons on the offensive side of the ball.

But just because Gordon could return and the Chargers are at home doesn't mean they'll cover the spread.

Lamar Jackson's running ability has helped upgrade the Ravens' rushing attack significantly the past five weeks. The Ravens are averaging more than 230 yards rushing per game with Jackson as the starting quarterback, while the defense has allowed fewer than 65 yards on the ground per game during that same span.

In last week's game against Tampa Bay, Baltimore dominated time of possession because of its ability to run the football, 37:10 to 22:50. The Ravens out-rushed the Bucs, 242 to 85, and had 74 plays to Tampa's 47. Keeping Gordon, Philip Rivers, and L.A.'s potent offense on the sidelines will be key to a Ravens' victory in the Saturday NFL nightcap.

For Chargers vs. Ravens, we can tell you Tierney is leaning Over, but his much stronger play is against the spread. He's identified a crucial X-factor that causes one side of the spread to hit hard. He's only sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Chargers vs. Ravens? And what crucial X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on Saturday, all from the renowned sportswriter on an incredible 7-1 run picking Ravens games.