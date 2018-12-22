Saturday NFL games: Chargers vs. Ravens odds, line, picks from expert who's 7-1 on Baltimore games

In a game that will have major implications on the AFC playoff picture, the Baltimore Ravens will travel to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers on Saturday at 8:20 p.m. ET. The 11-3 Chargers are four-point favorites over the 8-6 Ravens with the total at 41.5 in the latest Chargers vs. Ravens odds. Both teams need wins to solidify their place in the postseason, so you can expect the competition to be fierce Saturday. That's exactly why you'll want to check out the Chargers vs. Ravens picks and predictions from SportsLine NFL analyst Mike Tierney before locking in your own selections.

Tierney is a national sportswriter who has reported from seven Super Bowls, and he's a sizzling 53-36 on all NFL point spread picks this season. Tierney also has an uncanny feel for the Ravens -- he's nailed seven of his last eight against the spread picks involving Baltimore

Now, Tierney has locked in a strong pick for Ravens vs. Chargers (stream live on fuboTV) on Saturday. You can only see it at SportsLine.

Tierney knows that Los Angeles was able to survive without star running back Melvin Gordon (knee) for three weeks, with big-time victories on the road against the Steelers and Chiefs during that span. However, there's really no questioning that the Chargers are the best version of themselves with Gordon in the lineup.

With 1,255 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns in 10 games, Gordon is a complete back who can make big plays on every down. With Austin Ekeler unavailable to spell Gordon and wide receiver Keenan Allen being limited in practice with a bum hip, they're going to need Gordon on nearly every down against the Ravens.

But just because Gordon could return and the Chargers are at home doesn't mean they'll cover the spread.

Lamar Jackson's running ability has helped upgrade the Ravens' rushing attack significantly the past five weeks. The Ravens are averaging more than 230 yards rushing per game with Jackson as the starting quarterback, while the defense has allowed fewer than 65 yards on the ground per game during that same span.

In last week's game against Tampa Bay, Baltimore dominated time of possession because of its ability to run the football, 37:10 to 22:50. The Ravens out-rushed the Bucs, 242 to 85, and had 74 plays to Tampa's 47. Keeping Gordon, Philip Rivers, and L.A.'s potent offense on the sidelines will be key to a Ravens' victory in the Saturday NFL nightcap.

Tierney is leaning Over

Who wins Chargers vs. Ravens? And what crucial X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on Saturday, all from the renowned sportswriter on an incredible 7-1 run picking Ravens games.