Saturday NFL games: Jets vs. Texans odds, line, picks from expert who's 8-3 on New York games

The Houston Texans will look to bounce back after suffering their first loss since September when they visit the New York Jets at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday. The Texans are coming off a 24-21 loss to the Colts, while the Jets earned a hard-fought victory over the Bills on the road. Houston enters Saturday's showdown as a seven-point road favorite, with the over-under sitting at 42.5 in the latest Jets vs. Texans odds.

Tierney is a national sportswriter who has reported from seven Super Bowls, and he's a sizzling 51-32 on all NFL point-spread picks this season. Tierney also has an uncanny feel for the Jets -- he has nailed eight of his last 11 spread picks for or against New York dating back to last season. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

Tierney has scrutinized Texans vs. Jets from every possible angle.

Tierney knows Houston needs a victory to keep a comfortable lead in the AFC South standings. The Texans are currently two-games ahead of both the Colts and Titans with three games to play, and a victory against the Jets will go a long way in securing their third division title in four years.

In order to pull off the victory and cover against the Jets, the Texans will need to control the tempo of the game and lean on their explosive rushing attack. Prior to last week's loss, Houston averaged over 200 yards rushing in its last three outings. And Houston will have a strong chance of controlling the clock against the Jets, who are giving up over 130 rushing yards per game.

But just because Houston's rushing attack has been dominant in recent weeks doesn't mean it'll cover the spread against the Jets, especially on the road.

Despite losing six of their last seven games, the Jets have been playing well the past few weeks. New York earned a 27-23 come-from-behind victory over the Bills last week and were leading the Titans 22-13 in the fourth quarter two weeks ago before Marcus Mariota led Tennessee to a four-point victory.

With starting running back Isaiah Crowell (toe) on IR, the team will turn to Elijah McGuire. He had 17 carries for 60 yards and a score while adding another 23 yards on three receptions against the Bills.

