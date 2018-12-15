Saturday NFL games: Jets vs. Texans odds, line, top picks from proven expert who's 8-3 on New York games

Deshaun Watson leads the Houston Texans into MetLife Stadium on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET to face Sam Darnold and the New York Jets. The Texans suffered their first defeat since September last week at home against the Colts and will look to stay relevant in the NFL playoff picture. Meanwhile, the Jets earned their first victory since October last week against the Bills and will look to make it two in a row on Saturday afternoon. Houston is a seven-point road favorite after the line opened at 5.5. The over-under has risen all week after opening at 42. In fact, it's 44 in the latest Jets vs. Texans odds. Before you make any Jets vs. Texans picks and predictions, you'll want to check out what SportsLine expert Mike Tierney has to say.

Tierney is a national sportswriter who has reported from seven Super Bowls, and he's a sizzling 51-32 on all NFL point-spread picks this season. Tierney also has an uncanny feel for the Jets -- he has nailed eight of his last 11 spread picks for or against New York dating back to last season. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

Now, Tierney has scrutinized Texans vs. Jets (stream live on fuboTV) from every possible angle to reveal a strong point-spread pick that he's revealing only at SportsLine.

Tierney knows Houston needs a victory to keep a comfortable lead in the AFC South standings. The Texans are currently two-games ahead of both the Colts and Titans with three games to play, and a victory against the Jets will go a long way in securing their third division title in four years.

In order to pull off the victory and cover against the Jets, the Texans will need to control the tempo of the game and lean on their explosive rushing attack. Prior to last week's loss, Houston averaged over 200 yards rushing in its last three outings. And Houston will have a strong chance of controlling the clock against the Jets, who are giving up over 130 rushing yards per game.

But just because Houston's rushing attack has been dominant in recent weeks doesn't mean it'll cover the spread against the Jets, especially on the road.

Despite losing six of seven and rumors swirling around head coach Todd Bowles' job security, the Jets showed plenty of heart last week in Buffalo. New York trailed 14-3 early, but fought back and tied the game on a scrambling Darnold touchdown pass. Backup running back Elijah McGuire scored the game-winning touchdown with just over one minute to go, which helped the Jets secure their fourth win of the season. McGuire finished the game with 17 carries for 60 yards and a score while adding another 23 yards on three receptions. He'll be leaned on again Saturday with lead back Isaiah Crowell (foot) now on IR.

If New York can establish the ground game early, the throwing lanes will open up for Darold against a Texans defense that was gashed for 399 yards and two touchdowns by Colts quarterback Andrew Luck last week.

We can tell you Tierney is leaning over, but his much stronger play is against the spread. He has identified a hidden x-factor that causes one side of the spread to hit hard. He's only sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Texans vs. Jets? And what hidden x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on Saturday, all from the renowned sportswriter on an incredible 8-3 run picking Jets games, and find out.