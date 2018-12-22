Saturday NFL games: Redskins vs. Titans odds, line, best picks from proven expert who's 15-6 on Washington games

With a second consecutive playoff berth in sight, the Tennessee Titans go for their fourth straight win when they host the surprising Washington Redskins on Saturday. Kickoff from Nissan Stadium is at 4:30 p.m. ET and the winner will have a massive leg up in the NFL playoff picture. Tennessee (8-6) is tied with Baltimore and Indianapolis for the second AFC wild-card spot, while Washington (7-7) remains alive for the last NFC wild card. Bookmakers list the Titans as 10.5-point favorites. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 37.5 in the latest Redskins vs. Titans odds. Before you make any Redskins vs. Titans picks, see what NFL guru R.J. White picked.

CBS Sports' NFL editor and SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, White enters Week 16 with a stunning 15-6 record picking for or against Washington, including nailing the Skins (+7.5) at Jacksonville last week. "Washington has the motivational edge, as even with the injuries they're still in the playoff race, and they'll play like it here," White urged readers. The result: Redskins 16, Jaguars 13 -- an outright upset by a massive dog.

Moreover, White is 8-3 in his past 11 spread picks for or against Tennessee, giving him a sterling 23-9 mark in picks involving these two teams. In his past 60 NFL point-spread picks overall, White has been right 41 times, returning nearly $2,000 to those following him.

Now, White has pounced on what he calls a mistake in the Redskins vs. Titans spread (stream live on fuboTV). He has locked in a strong pick and only sharing it over at SportsLine.

White knows the Titans boast a fierce defense allowing 18.1 points per game, tied with Baltimore for fewest in the NFL. Tennessee just shut out the Giants 17-0, forcing two turnovers and holding New York to 260 total yards. In their three-game win streak, the Titans are allowing 10.3 points per game.

Led by running back Derrick Henry, the Titans rank fifth in rushing (130.8 yards per game) and should have success against a Redskins defense allowing 4.6 yards per carry.

But just because the Titans are at home and have a powerful ground game doesn't mean they'll cover a double-digit spread against the gritty Redskins.

White also knows the Redskins have banded together behind dual-threat quarterback Josh Johnson, an inspiring story who notched his first NFL win last week at Jacksonville. It was his first start since 2011. Washington is only a half-game behind Minnesota (7-6-1) for the second NFC wild-card spot and has an outside shot at the NFC East title, so you can expect another all-out effort Saturday.

The underdog has covered five straight in this series, and the Redskins are 6-0 against the spread in their last six Week 16 games -- including the previous four under current coach Jay Gruden. It's rare to see a playoff contender getting this many points this late in the season.

We can tell you White is leaning under, but his much stronger play is on the side. White says a hidden x-factor has him going big on one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Redskins vs. Titans? And what hidden x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the No. 1 expert who's 15-6 on picks involving the Redskins, and find out.